Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doug Ford’s highway tunnel will not improve transport or housing

By Markus Moos, Professor, School of Planning, University of Waterloo
Anyone who has driven in Toronto during rush hour can tell you how busy the roads can get. In the face of traffic gridlock and rising commute times, Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently announced his government is exploring the idea of building a roughly 50-kilometre tunnel beneath the 401, North America’s busiest highway.

That announcement came days after the Ford government said it is considering…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
