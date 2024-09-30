Indigenous students and faculty are on the rise — and universities have a moral obligation to support them
By Jennifer Brant, Associate Professor in Curriculum, Teaching and Learning, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Frank Deer, Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba
When universities declare commitments to reconciliation, these commitments must accompany changes necessary to ensure Indigenous students are truly welcomed and celebrated on campuses.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 30, 2024