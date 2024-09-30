As the oceans warm, deep-living algae are thriving – with major potential effects for the marine ecosystem
By Johan Viljoen, Postdoctoral Researcher in Biological Oceanography, University of Exeter
Bob Brewin, Associate Professor, Earth & Environmental Science, University of Exeter
Xuerong Sun, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Marine Science, University of Exeter
Below the surface of the oceans, microscopic algae known as phytoplankton are growing as the world warms. That’s one finding of our new study, published in Nature Climate Change, which provides the first long-term account, over more than three decades, of phytoplankton that live beyond the sight of ocean-monitoring satellites.
These tiny algae are found at the bottom of the marine food web. They’re eaten by slightly larger zooplankton (microscopic animals), which are eaten by small fish, then bigger fish,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 30, 2024