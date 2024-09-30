Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As the oceans warm, deep-living algae are thriving – with major potential effects for the marine ecosystem

By Johan Viljoen, Postdoctoral Researcher in Biological Oceanography, University of Exeter
Bob Brewin, Associate Professor, Earth & Environmental Science, University of Exeter
Xuerong Sun, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Marine Science, University of Exeter
Below the surface of the oceans, microscopic algae known as phytoplankton are growing as the world warms. That’s one finding of our new study, published in Nature Climate Change, which provides the first long-term account, over more than three decades, of phytoplankton that live beyond the sight of ocean-monitoring satellites.

These tiny algae are found at the bottom of the marine food web. They’re eaten by slightly larger zooplankton (microscopic animals), which are eaten by small fish, then bigger fish,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
