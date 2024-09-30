Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Tory leadership candidates should learn from the mistakes of Boris Johnson – and Silvio Berlusconi

By Ben Worthy, Lecturer in Politics, Birkbeck, University of London
Mark Bennister, Associate Professor of Politics, University of Lincoln
The Conservative party is choosing a new leader, with four candidates still in the running: Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat. Each is pitching to a party in dire need of a new direction and the path ahead is far from clear.

Our recent research suggests the candidates could learn a lot from two phenomenally successful party leaders…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
