Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Houses yes, shacks no': The housing project that came out of Portugal’s Carnation Revolution

By Liam Anderson
Influenced by collective housing projects, the process involved architects, social workers, and the general population. Among the mottos of the period was "Houses are for the people. Down with exploitation"


© Global Voices -
