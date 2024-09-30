In storms like Hurricane Helene, flooded industrial sites and toxic chemical releases are a silent and growing threat
By James R. Elliott, Professor of Sociology, Rice University
Dominic Boyer, Professor of Anthropology, Rice University
Phylicia Lee Brown, Research Scientist in Urban-Environmental Sociology, Rice University
People living near these industries and emergency responders often have few details about the chemicals inside. New interactive maps pinpoint the risks.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 30, 2024