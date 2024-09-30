We studied 19,898 Kickstarter campaigns − and discovered that talking politics hurts fundraising
By Jeff Chandler, Assistant Professor Of Management, University of North Texas
Aaron Anglin, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship, Texas Christian University
Fizza Kanwal, Ph.D. Candidate, Department of Management, University of North Texas
Jeremy Short, Professor and G. Brint Ryan Chair in Entrepreneurship, University of North Texas
Divisive political opinions are everywhere these days, but entrepreneurs might be wise to bite their tongues.
In a recent analysis of 19,898 Kickstarter campaigns, we found that budding businesses that expressed political views attracted less funding than ones that stayed apolitical.
As professors who study
- Monday, September 30, 2024