Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We studied 19,898 Kickstarter campaigns − and discovered that talking politics hurts fundraising

By Jeff Chandler, Assistant Professor Of Management, University of North Texas
Aaron Anglin, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship, Texas Christian University
Fizza Kanwal, Ph.D. Candidate, Department of Management, University of North Texas
Jeremy Short, Professor and G. Brint Ryan Chair in Entrepreneurship, University of North Texas
Divisive political opinions are everywhere these days, but entrepreneurs might be wise to bite their tongues.

In a recent analysis of 19,898 Kickstarter campaigns, we found that budding businesses that expressed political views attracted less funding than ones that stayed apolitical.

As professors who study


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ soldiers call for more rights – as Russia forces minorities into active service
~ World’s first eye transplant was a giant leap forward – but vision remains elusive
~ How do we know if ChatGPT can recognise a face?
~ China leads the net zero transition – here’s what we can learn from its progress in Beijing and Hong Kong
~ Is it bad to listen to music all the time? Here’s how tunes can help or harm
~ Why trying to protect freedom may work better than campaigning to protect democracy
~ How the Taliban’s new ‘vice and virtue’ law erases women by justifying violence against them
~ In storms like Hurricane Helene, flooded industrial sites and toxic chemical releases are a silent and growing threat
~ Trump and Harris have clashing records on clean energy, but the clean power shift is too broad for any president to control
~ Companies keep selling harmful products – but history shows consumers can win in the end
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter