Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voters without kids are in the political spotlight – but they’re not all the same

By Jennifer Watling Neal, Professor of Psychology, Michigan State University
Zachary P. Neal, Associate Professor of Psychology, Michigan State University
Compared with voters who are trying to have kids or haven’t decided yet, those who definitely don’t want to have kids – known as the ‘child-free’ – have a different set of political priorities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ soldiers call for more rights – as Russia forces minorities into active service
~ World’s first eye transplant was a giant leap forward – but vision remains elusive
~ How do we know if ChatGPT can recognise a face?
~ China leads the net zero transition – here’s what we can learn from its progress in Beijing and Hong Kong
~ Is it bad to listen to music all the time? Here’s how tunes can help or harm
~ Why trying to protect freedom may work better than campaigning to protect democracy
~ How the Taliban’s new ‘vice and virtue’ law erases women by justifying violence against them
~ In storms like Hurricane Helene, flooded industrial sites and toxic chemical releases are a silent and growing threat
~ Trump and Harris have clashing records on clean energy, but the clean power shift is too broad for any president to control
~ We studied 19,898 Kickstarter campaigns − and discovered that talking politics hurts fundraising
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter