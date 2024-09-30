Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maggie Smith was a formidable actor with a biting wit and a fearsome ability to deliver lines

By Jen Harvie, Professor of Contemporary Theatre and Performance, Queen Mary University of London
It is a testament to the power of the late British actress Dame Maggie Smith that other eminent actors – though only male ones, as far as I can see – accused her of upstaging them.

Richard Burton complained that in Anthony Asquith’s 1963 film The VIPs, she…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
