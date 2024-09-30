Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: High-Stakes Judicial Appointments

By Human Rights Watch
Lawmakers hold a session in Congress in Guatemala City, Dec. 13, 2023.  © AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File (Washington, DC) – Guatemala’s Congress should ensure a transparent, merit-based selection process for Supreme Court and appellate court judges, Human Rights Watch said today.On September 23, 2024, nominating commissions submitted to Congress a list of candidates for all 13 Supreme Court and 156 Court of Appeals positions for the 2024-2029 term. Under Guatemalan law, Congress must elect the judges by October 13, with an absolute majority vote. “The selection of judges…


© Human Rights Watch -
