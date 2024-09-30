Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenyans stand to lose from Adani airport deal: finance guru explains why

By Odongo Kodongo, Associate professor, Finance, University of the Witwatersrand
The proposal submitted early this year by Indian conglomerate Adani Group to Kenya Airports Authority to develop and renovate parts of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has recently been made public.

To facilitate informed public engagement with the proposal, as a project finance student, I thought it would be useful…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
