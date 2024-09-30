Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we need to talk about older people and climate change in Africa

By Gary Haq, Senior Research Fellow at the Stockholm Environment Institute, University of York
By 2050, 235 million people in Africa over the age of 60 will be affected by heatwaves, floods and drought. Governments must develop special plans for older people to adapt to climate change.The Conversation


