Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hezbollah flag-carriers investigated by police, as government appoints envoy to combat Islamophobia

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government has pledged to examine the visa status of protesters who waved Hezbollah flags in Sydney and Melbourne at the weekend, and has also met its pledge to appoint an Islamophobia envoy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
