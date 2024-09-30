Tolerance.ca
Niger: New Terrorism Database Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers on the sidelines of a march in support of the coup plotters in Niger’s capital, Niamey, July 30, 2023. © 2023 Djibo Issifou/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Nairobi) – A new Niger government ordinance creating a database of people suspected of terrorism undermines fundamental rights enshrined in national and international law, Human Rights Watch said today. The ordinance sets out overbroad criteria for inclusion in the database, deprives those listed of due process and an adequate redress mechanism, and puts protection of personal data and other…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
