New research reveals why the mighty Darling River is drying up – and it’s not just because we’re taking too much water
By Milton Speer, Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Lance M Leslie, Professor, School of Mathematical And Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Less rain will fall in the Darling River catchment as climate change worsens. This fact must be central to decisions about how much water can be taken from the system.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 30, 2024