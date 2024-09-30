Tolerance.ca
Snakes are waking up. What should you do if you’re bitten? And what if you’re a long way from help?

By Hamish Bradley, Adjunct Lecturer, Anaesthetist and Aeromedical Retrieval Specialist, The University of Western Australia
Alice Richardson, Associate professor and lead of Statistical Support Network, Australian National University
Breeanna Spring, PhD student, Molly Wardaguga Institute for First Nations Birth Rights, Faculty of Health, Charles Darwin University
First aid guidelines for snake bite include staying still. But that can be tough if you’re in a rural or remote location.The Conversation


