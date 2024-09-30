Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israeli Attacks Devastate Lives of Children with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Muhammad Haitham Hammad, a 6-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, and his mother, Marwa Atef Khalil Hammad, 27, in a tent after they were displaced, following the Israeli military's order directing civilians to evacuate from the north of Gaza to the south, September 5, 2024. Muhammad experiences recurrent seizures and was not getting regular access to his medication.  © 2024 Ahmad AL lulu for Human Rights Watch The Israeli government’s attacks and unlawful blockade against Gaza have inflicted profound suffering on children with disabilities, and explosive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
