Human Rights Observatory

Can Australia prosecute foreigners for genocide overseas? Here’s how our atrocity laws work

By Alister McKeich, Lecturer and Researcher in Law, Criminology and Indigenous Studies, Victoria University, Victoria University
Australia can take legal action against people accused of atrocity crimes, even if the person isn’t Australian and the alleged crimes were miles away. But the laws are flawed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
