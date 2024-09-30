Online spaces are rife with toxicity. Well-designed AI tools can help clean them up
By Lucy Sparrow, Lecturer in Human-Computer Interaction, The University of Melbourne
Eduardo Oliveira, Senior Lecturer in Software Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Mahli-Ann Butt, Lecturer, Cultural Studies, The University of Melbourne
Our research found high rates of tech-based abuse – so our team is designing a new AI tool to detect and document toxic comments.
- Sunday, September 29, 2024