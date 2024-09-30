Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Unwritten rules, nostalgia and subtle rebellion: how school photos capture childhood and the changing times

By Cherine Fahd, Associate Head of School, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
In the town of Kandos, New South Wales, there’s the local Kandos Museum run by volunteers. The museum holds relics from the cement works that once defined the town, but there are other treasures, too.

As part of the Cementa24 festival, I became fixated on the museum’s collection of school photos. Neatly organised into ring-bound folders by the volunteers, the group portraits span decades of students from Kandos Public School and Kandos High School, from 1924 through to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
