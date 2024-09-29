Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new immersive cinema is helping firefighters to better prepare for megafires

By Dennis Del Favero, ARC Laureate Fellow and executive director, iCinema Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Michael J. Ostwald, Professor of Architectural Analytics, UNSW Sydney
Yang Song, Scientia Associate Professor, School of Computer Science and Engineering, UNSW Sydney
As summer approaches, the threat of bushfires looms. Earlier this month, an out-of-control blaze in Sydney’s northern beaches burnt more than 100 hectares of bushland, threatening nearby homes.

Climate change is making bushfires larger, hotter and faster. Previously unthinkable catastrophes, such as the “Black Summer” megafires in Australia in 2019/2020 and the ones…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
