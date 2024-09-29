A new immersive cinema is helping firefighters to better prepare for megafires
By Dennis Del Favero, ARC Laureate Fellow and executive director, iCinema Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Michael J. Ostwald, Professor of Architectural Analytics, UNSW Sydney
Yang Song, Scientia Associate Professor, School of Computer Science and Engineering, UNSW Sydney
As summer approaches, the threat of bushfires looms. Earlier this month, an out-of-control blaze in Sydney’s northern beaches burnt more than 100 hectares of bushland, threatening nearby homes.
Climate change is making bushfires larger, hotter and faster. Previously unthinkable catastrophes, such as the “Black Summer” megafires in Australia in 2019/2020 and the ones…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 29, 2024