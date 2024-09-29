What’s behind the spate of arts leadership departures in Australia? Perhaps a mismatch of values
By Heather L. Robinson, Research Associate in Cultural Studies, Flinders University. "Beyond the Books: Culture, value, and why libraries matter" will be published late 2024 through Wakefield Press., Flinders University
The past few months has seen the sudden departure of leadership from the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Queensland Ballet, Queensland Theatre, Opera Australia and the Adelaide Festival.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 29, 2024