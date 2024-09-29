Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rounding up: how our research used round numbers to zero in on tax evasion

By Robert Breunig, Professor of Economics and Director, Tax and Transfer Policy Institute, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Three decades of tax returns show striking patterns. Numbers that end in zero are more likely than other numbers, and more likely to indicate deceit.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iraq: Five years after Tishreen protests, impunity reigns supreme
~ Artists, social climbers and mermaids: 10 Australian women who followed their dreams to the US in the early 20th century
~ Parents say ‘good girl’ and ‘good boy’ all the time. Here’s why you should try and say something else
~ ‘Vegetarian’ possums eat meat when the weather’s cold
~ A new immersive cinema is helping firefighters to better prepare for megafires
~ What’s behind the spate of arts leadership departures in Australia? Perhaps a mismatch of values
~ In parts of Australia, unborn babies aren’t legally seen as people. Here’s why that needs to change
~ Attacks on health care during war are becoming more common, creating devastating ripple effects
~ Final budget outcome shows 2023-24 surplus of $15.8 billion
~ It would be a mistake for Israel to invade Lebanon – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter