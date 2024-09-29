Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In parts of Australia, unborn babies aren’t legally seen as people. Here’s why that needs to change

By Brianna Chesser, Associate Professor in Criminology and Justice, RMIT University
Under current laws in most states and territories, the life of an unborn child is legally indistinguishable from that of the mother.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iraq: Five years after Tishreen protests, impunity reigns supreme
~ Artists, social climbers and mermaids: 10 Australian women who followed their dreams to the US in the early 20th century
~ Parents say ‘good girl’ and ‘good boy’ all the time. Here’s why you should try and say something else
~ ‘Vegetarian’ possums eat meat when the weather’s cold
~ A new immersive cinema is helping firefighters to better prepare for megafires
~ What’s behind the spate of arts leadership departures in Australia? Perhaps a mismatch of values
~ Rounding up: how our research used round numbers to zero in on tax evasion
~ Attacks on health care during war are becoming more common, creating devastating ripple effects
~ Final budget outcome shows 2023-24 surplus of $15.8 billion
~ It would be a mistake for Israel to invade Lebanon – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter