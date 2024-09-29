Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Final budget outcome shows 2023-24 surplus of $15.8 billion

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The budget surplus for last financial year has come in at $15.8 billion, well exceeding the $9.3 billion that was forecast in the May budget.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
