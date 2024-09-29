Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Out of the archive: A collection of stories about Mount Elgin Indian Residential School

By Mary Jane Logan McCallum, Professor of History, University of Winnipeg
‘Brown Tom’s Schooldays’ was first self-published decades ago, and shows how one First Nations boy came of age and grappled with the assimilation agenda of Indian Residential Schools.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
