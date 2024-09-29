Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Lebanon’s national identity is exploited to justify violence against it

By Rayyan Dabbous, PhD student, Centre for Comparative Literature, University of Toronto
Wars have always required false dichotomies: Christian and Muslim, civilization and barbarism, West and East to justify violence against the other.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Out of the archive: A collection of stories about Mount Elgin Indian Residential School
~ Reflections on the Canadian Medical Association’s apology to Indigenous Peoples
~ Only the United States benefits from renegotiating the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal
~ South Africa’s municipalities aren’t fixing roads, supplying clean water or keeping the lights on: new study explains why
~ Lasting peace in Ethiopia? More needs to be done to stop Tigray conflict from flaring up again
~ What makes a person seem wise? Global study finds that cultures do differ – but not as much as you’d think
~ Benjamin Netanyahu is triumphant after Hassan Nasrallah’s assassination. But will it change anything?
~ Retraction: why we removed an article about a link between exam results and ceiling height
~ Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley lays global issues bare in a stunning speech at the UN
~ Does Hezbollah represent Lebanon? And what impact will the death of longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah have?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter