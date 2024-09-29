Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Retraction: why we removed an article about a link between exam results and ceiling height

By Misha Ketchell, Editor, The Conversation
Today we removed an article titled “Should we ditch big exam halls? Our research shows how high ceilings are associated with a lower score”, because the original research has been retracted.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Benjamin Netanyahu is triumphant after Hassan Nasrallah’s assassination. But will it change anything?
~ Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley lays global issues bare in a stunning speech at the UN
~ Does Hezbollah represent Lebanon? And what impact will the death of longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah have?
~ The problem with new claims that Marlowe’s Doctor Faustus was co-written by a forgotten dramatist
~ Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
~ Saudi Arabia: Highest execution toll in decades as authorities put to death 198 people
~ Defending the right to abortion shouldn’t be a dangerous job
~ A global experience in a translation classroom: Interview with Dr. Ya-mei Chen
~ Hurricane Helene power outages leave millions in the dark – history shows poorer areas often wait longest for electricity to be restored
~ What White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf can learn from the last team to lose 120 games
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter