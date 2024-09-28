Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US

By Anna Nagurney, Professor and Eugene M. Isenberg Chair in Integrative Studies, UMass Amherst
The International Longshoremen’s Association’s 6-year contract with the East Coast and Gulf Coast ports will expire on Sept. 30 at midnight unless there’s an agreement before that deadline.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
