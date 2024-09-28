Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Defending the right to abortion shouldn’t be a dangerous job

By Amnesty International
Fernanda Doz Costa, Director of Gender, Racial Justice, Refugees and Migrants Rights Program at Amnesty International. Hate emails, stigmatization, death threats, stalking, burglaries, attacks, harassment at work and at home. Killings. This is what life is like for many who provide life-saving reproductive care, including abortions. Facilitating safe access to abortions has become an increasingly […] The post Defending the right to abortion shouldn’t be a dangerous job appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
