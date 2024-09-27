Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Arrest of Cameroonian Separatist Leader Sends Important Message

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lucas Cho Ayaba.  © 2022 Ipob Rapture Media/Wikimedia Commons Earlier this week, Norwegian police confirmed the arrest of a man on suspicion of incitement to commit crimes against humanity in Cameroon. AFP confirmed the man was Lucas Cho Ayaba, a Cameroonian separatist leader. His arrest could be a step toward justice for the victims of serious crimes in Cameroon’s embattled Anglophone regions.Ayaba is the leader of the Ambazonia Governing Council, a major separatist group involved in the ongoing conflict in Cameroon’s Anglophone region. Ayaba is alleged…


© Human Rights Watch -
