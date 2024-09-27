Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hurricane Helene power outages leave over 4 million in the dark – history shows poorer areas often wait longest for electricity to be restored

By Chuanyi Ji, Associate Professor of Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Scott C. Ganz, Associate Teaching Professor of Business and Economics, Georgetown University
Hurricane Helene left more than 4 million homes and businesses in the dark across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas after hitting Florida’s Big Bend region as a powerful Category 4 storm late on Sept. 26, 2024. As Helene’s rains moved inland, officials warned that fixing downed utility lines and restoring power


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
