Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Death in Police Custody in Greece

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A police car on the side of the road in Athens.  © 2014 Human Rights Watch The death of Muhammad Kamran Ashiq, a 37-year-old Pakistani man in police custody in Athens on September 21, demands an immediate and thorough independent investigation. Disturbing images circulating online appear to show severe injuries to Ashiq's body, fueling questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.In a statement on September 26, the police said Ashiq had been arrested a few days earlier in connection with a domestic violence incident. According to the statement,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hurricane Helene power outages leave over 4 million in the dark – history shows poorer areas often wait longest for electricity to be restored
~ Alaa Abdel Fattah, a symbol of resistance, must be released on time
~ UN rights office calls for more action to combat ‘senseless criminality’ in Haiti
~ Women and girls in Sudan disproportionately impacted by ongoing conflict
~ The Conversation Prize for writers, in partnership with The Curtis Brown Group and Faber
~ Hurricane Helene power outages leave over 3 million in the dark – history shows poorer areas often wait longest for electricity to be restored
~ Scientists have figured out how to ‘see’ through mice – could humans be next?
~ TikTok ‘sunburning’ hack won’t heal your acne – but it may put you at risk of skin cancer
~ UK homeowners are reluctant to switch to low-carbon heating – our research points to how to change their minds
~ Last chance: why EU cannot afford to be silent ahead of Tunisian election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter