Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists have figured out how to ‘see’ through mice – could humans be next?

By Timothy Hearn, Senior Lecturer in Bioinformatics, Anglia Ruskin University
Imagine being able to see right through your skin to watch your muscles or organs in action. It sounds like science fiction, but a group of scientists at Stanford University were recently able to make the skin of live mice appear transparent – at least under certain light conditions.

This breakthrough has unquestionably opened up new possibilities in biological research and medical imaging. So how did they do it, and could it ever lead to humans becoming invisible?

When we look at objects,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
