Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breathing may introduce microplastics to the brain – new study

By Michael Richardson, Professor of Animal Development, Leiden University
Meiru Wang, Postdoctoral Researcher, Developmental Biology, Molecular Biology and Nanotoxicology, Leiden University
Small plastic particles are everywhere: in the soil where our food is grown, in the water we drink and in the air we breathe. They got there from the plastic we throw away, which ends up in landfill sites, rivers and seas. There the plastic waste slowly breaks down, releasing tiny particles called microplastics and even tinier nanoplastics into the environment.

Microplastics are also increasingly being found throughout the human…The Conversation


