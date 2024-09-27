Tolerance.ca
The biological marvels of the seabed are being mined to create commercial products – here are the risks

By Erik Zhivkoplias, Researcher in Marine Governance, Stockholm University
Robert Blasiak, Research Fellow in Ocean Management, Stockholm University
Thousands of genes from deep-sea marine life are being used to create new commercial products ranging from pharmaceuticals to cosmetics. Genes are segments of DNA that provide instructions for making other molecules that are essential for the structure and function of living organisms.

In a paper we recently published with other colleagues, we investigated how bioprospecting – the search and discovery of potential…The Conversation


