UK election: Reform and Green members campaigned more online – but pounded the pavements less
By Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Paul Webb, Professor of Politics, University of Sussex
Stavroula Chrona, Lecturer in Politics, University of Sussex
It’s party conference season in Britain, a chance for members to meet and talk through their successes and failures from the election campaign – and start talking strategy for the next. Perhaps inevitably…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 27, 2024