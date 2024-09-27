Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teachers feel most productive when they use AI for teaching strategies

By Samantha Keppler, Assistant Professor of Technology and Operations, Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan
Clare Snyder, PhD Candidate in Business Administration, University of Michigan
Teachers turn to artificial intelligence for help with a variety of tasks. New research reveals which ones − and how − AI can help teachers with the most.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
