Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The contradictions of ‘Minnesota nice’

By Giang Nguyen-Dien, Postdoctoral Fellow in American Culture Studies, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis
After Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, much of the media coverage zeroed in on Walz’s Midwestern roots, with some pundits using the phrase “Minnesota nice” to describe his appeal.

In the popular imagination, Minnesota nice describes a culture of neighborliness and amicability that’s commonly seen as characteristic of the state. In policy terms, that might mean bigger investments in education, better public health,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fyre Festival II: why people give fraudsters a second chance
~ Harris leads Trump in the polls – here’s what they really tell us about her chances
~ Why the changing representation of dwarfism in Disney’s live action Snow White remake is so important
~ How to get Britain back to work
~ Breathing may introduce microplastics to the brain – new study
~ The biological marvels of the seabed are being mined to create commercial products – here are the risks
~ UK election: Reform and Green members campaigned more online – but pounded the pavements less
~ Why some flowers are so pleasing for Hindu gods and goddesses
~ Teachers feel most productive when they use AI for teaching strategies
~ CubeSats, the tiniest of satellites, are changing the way we explore the solar system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter