Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prepare your social media for the election − 3 tips to stay sane and connected without being overwhelmed

By Chelsea Butkowski, Assistant Professor of Communication Studies, American University School of Communication
An impending election doesn’t mean that people have to avoid social media altogether. When used wisely, it can still be an important source for political information and an outlet to express opinions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fyre Festival II: why people give fraudsters a second chance
~ Harris leads Trump in the polls – here’s what they really tell us about her chances
~ Why the changing representation of dwarfism in Disney’s live action Snow White remake is so important
~ How to get Britain back to work
~ Breathing may introduce microplastics to the brain – new study
~ The biological marvels of the seabed are being mined to create commercial products – here are the risks
~ UK election: Reform and Green members campaigned more online – but pounded the pavements less
~ Why some flowers are so pleasing for Hindu gods and goddesses
~ Teachers feel most productive when they use AI for teaching strategies
~ CubeSats, the tiniest of satellites, are changing the way we explore the solar system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter