Police stop more Black drivers, while speed cameras issue unbiased tickets − new study from Chicago
By Wenfei Xu, Assistant Professor, Cornell University
David Levinson, Professor of Transport, University of Sydney
Michael J Smart, Associate Professor and Director, Doctoral Program in Urban Planning and Public Policy, Rutgers University
Nebiyou Yonas Tilahun, Associate Professor or Urban Planning and Policy, University of Illinois Chicago
‘Driving while Black’: Researchers found that Black drivers make up 70% of police traffic stops on roads where only half the drivers are Black.
- Friday, September 27, 2024