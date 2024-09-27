Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police stop more Black drivers, while speed cameras issue unbiased tickets − new study from Chicago

By Wenfei Xu, Assistant Professor, Cornell University
David Levinson, Professor of Transport, University of Sydney
Michael J Smart, Associate Professor and Director, Doctoral Program in Urban Planning and Public Policy, Rutgers University
Nebiyou Yonas Tilahun, Associate Professor or Urban Planning and Policy, University of Illinois Chicago
‘Driving while Black’: Researchers found that Black drivers make up 70% of police traffic stops on roads where only half the drivers are Black.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
