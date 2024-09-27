Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
These two women are making abortions possible for those whose governments won’t allow it

By Amnesty International
We created our feminist organization Las Libres (the Free Ones) in 2000 because we wanted to promote women’s rights and be there for those who had been raped. It seemed completely inhuman to think that these girls would have to bring these pregnancies to term. We wanted to make sure their rights were upheld, so […] The post These two women are making abortions possible for those whose governments won’t allow it  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
