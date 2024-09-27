Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s air and tourism industries need government-backed insolvency insurance. Here’s why

By David Beirman, Adjunct Fellow Management & Tourism, University of Technology Sydney
Australians are highly exposed to financial loss if an airline, tour operator or travel agency collapses, compared to travellers in the United Kingdom and Europe.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia may be facing another La Niña summer. We’ve found a way to predict them earlier, to help us prepare
~ Trinidad & Tobago renames its premier performance auditorium after trailblazing pianist Winifred Atwell
~ Nuclear weapons pose an existential threat to humanity
~ Coconut boys and colonial histories: a murder mystery depicting Fiji’s inequities
~ ‘Concerning’: ACCC interim report on supermarket inquiry tells of supplier woes and ‘oligopolistic’ market
~ What ‘Jack and Jill’ can teach us about the (un)fairness of capital gains taxes
~ There is no future for ageing women: how The Substance uses body-horror in a feminist critique
~ What are the 10 greatest upsets in VFL/AFL grand final history?
~ Reading desert sands – Indigenous wildlife tracking skills underpin vast monitoring project
~ ‘We’re all Muriel’: why we still love Muriel’s Wedding, 30 years on
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter