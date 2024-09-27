Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Australia may be facing another La Niña summer. We’ve found a way to predict them earlier, to help us prepare

By Mandy Freund, Lecturer, Climate Science Geography, The University of Melbourne
Meteorologists are again predicting a possible La Niña this summer, which means Australia may face wetter and cooler conditions than normal.

It would be the fourth La Niña in Australia in five years, and highlights the need for Australians to prepare for what may be an extreme weather season.

Typically, a La Niña or its counterpart, El Niño, signals its arrival earlier in the year. Signs of this potential La Niña are emerging fairly late. That’s where new research by my colleagues and I may help in future.


© The Conversation
