Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad & Tobago renames its premier performance auditorium after trailblazing pianist Winifred Atwell

By Janine Mendes-Franco
In reassessing the ways in which colonial narratives continue to be upheld through statuary and other symbols, renaming the beloved performance space for a native daughter has been well received.


