What ‘Jack and Jill’ can teach us about the (un)fairness of capital gains taxes

By Richard Meade, Senior Research Fellow in Economics and Social Sciences, Auckland University of Technology, and Adjunct Associate Professor, Centre for Applied Energy Economics and Policy Research, Griffith University
Capital gains taxes are often lauded as the fair way to ensure everyone pays their fair share. But when you map out different tax scenarios, taxing capital gains many not be as fair as it seems.The Conversation


