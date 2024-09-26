Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are the 10 greatest upsets in VFL/AFL grand final history?

By Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Health & Physical Education (Adj.), Charles Sturt University
Tom Hartley, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
In terms of AFL grand final upsets, the ‘Baby Bombers’ in 1993, the ‘Miracle of 58’ and the Western Bulldogs’ fairytale run in 2016 are among the most extraordinary.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Reading desert sands – Indigenous wildlife tracking skills underpin vast monitoring project
~ ‘We’re all Muriel’: why we still love Muriel’s Wedding, 30 years on
~ Friday essay: ‘I know my ache is not your pain’ – disabled writers imagine a healthier world
~ ‘We nicknamed it Eddy’: what do schools and teachers think of AI in classrooms?
~ What pathogen might spark the next pandemic? How scientists are preparing for ‘disease X’
~ Resiliency and concussion: Why do some athletes develop neurodegeneration and others don’t?
~ Brazil’s Turn to Ratify Landmark Environmental Treaty
~ South Africa has a good childhood vaccination system – what’s stopping it from being great
~ Ethiopia’s grand plans for Addis Ababa: 4 essential reads on the social cost of transforming an African city
~ How the cost of living crisis and games industry turmoil could hurt Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro release
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter