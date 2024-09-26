What are the 10 greatest upsets in VFL/AFL grand final history?
By Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Health & Physical Education (Adj.), Charles Sturt University
Tom Hartley, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
In terms of AFL grand final upsets, the ‘Baby Bombers’ in 1993, the ‘Miracle of 58’ and the Western Bulldogs’ fairytale run in 2016 are among the most extraordinary.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 26, 2024