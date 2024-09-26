Tolerance.ca
‘We’re all Muriel’: why we still love Muriel’s Wedding, 30 years on

By Lisa French, Professor & Dean, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
P.J. Hogan’s classic Australian film Muriel’s Wedding is 30 and it plays as well today as it did when it had its world premiere. Muriel might have been “terrible” – but the film was a great success.

Australians love to laugh at themselves, and everyone loves an underdog. Muriel’s Wedding took more than A$15 million at the box office in Australia — making it one of the highest-grossing Australian feature films of all time.

As fun…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
