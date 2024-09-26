‘We nicknamed it Eddy’: what do schools and teachers think of AI in classrooms?
By Vitomir Kovanovic, Associate Professor and Associate Director of the Centre for Change and Complexity in Learning (C3L), Education Futures, University of South Australia
Maarten de Laat, Professor of Augmented and Networked Learning, Director Centre for Change and Complexity in Learning (C3L), Academic Lead AI for LIFE CRC bid development, Education Futures, University of South Australia
Rebecca Marrone, Lecturer Learning Sciences and Development, The Centre for Change and Complexity in Learning (C3L), Education Futures, University of South Australia
We have been evaluating a trial of AI in South Australian schools. Teachers acknowledge the risks but say it can reduce time pressures and help students learn.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 26, 2024