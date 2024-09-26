Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil’s Turn to Ratify Landmark Environmental Treaty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Environmentalists protesting in the streets.  © 2023 FG Trade/Getty Images As world leaders spoke about protecting the environment at the United Nations General Assembly this week, Colombia took an important concrete step by ratifying the Escazú Agreement, a landmark treaty for Latin American and Caribbean nations that advances the right to a healthy environment. The record-breaking fires ravaging South American ecosystems this year, including the Amazon Rainforest, should be a reminder to other countries in the region that there is no time to spare.The Escazú…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What are the 10 greatest upsets in VFL/AFL grand final history?
~ Reading desert sands – Indigenous wildlife tracking skills underpin vast monitoring project
~ ‘We’re all Muriel’: why we still love Muriel’s Wedding, 30 years on
~ Friday essay: ‘I know my ache is not your pain’ – disabled writers imagine a healthier world
~ ‘We nicknamed it Eddy’: what do schools and teachers think of AI in classrooms?
~ What pathogen might spark the next pandemic? How scientists are preparing for ‘disease X’
~ Resiliency and concussion: Why do some athletes develop neurodegeneration and others don’t?
~ South Africa has a good childhood vaccination system – what’s stopping it from being great
~ Ethiopia’s grand plans for Addis Ababa: 4 essential reads on the social cost of transforming an African city
~ How the cost of living crisis and games industry turmoil could hurt Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro release
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter